Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Analysis: CAGR and USD Revenue Assessment by Region During 2021-2030

The overall airborne L-band SATCOM market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

According to the report, the global airborne L-Band SATCOM industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market by Platform (Commercial Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Military Aircraft, and Others), Component (Transceivers, Airborne Radio, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, SATCOM Terminals, and Others), Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial) and Installation Type (New Installation and Upgradation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global airborne L-Band SATCOM industry generated $0.73 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (308 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9566 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in demand for SATCOM on-the-move (OTM) solutions, rise in adoption in high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) and medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAVs for surveillance applications, and modernization of air traffic management system drive the growth of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. However, cybersecurity issues and backend operations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals and increase in demand for long-haul flights present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9566 The commercial aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on platform, the commercial aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to major SATCOM companies being working together to create SATCOM solutions for the growing commercial aviation industry. However, the UAV segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in demand for UAVs in various applications.The new installation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on installation type, the new installation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in deployment of modern airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications as well as increased demand for new commercial aircraft orders. Moreover, the upgradation segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030, as the government and commercial aviation businesses are upgrading their existing aircraft to provide reliable mobile ad-hoc networking and data, voice, and picture communication beyond line-of-sight.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9566 North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global airborne L-Band SATCOM market. This is due to an increase in demand for military satellite systems and equipment in the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in focus on strengthening various military industries in emerging nations such as China and India.Leading Market Players:-ASELSAN A.S.Ball CorporationCobham LtdHoneywell International Inc.Hughes Network Systems, LLCInmarsat Global LimitedIridium Communications Inc.Raytheon Technologies CorporationTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedThales GroupViasat Inc.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9566 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraf…ket-A06273 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraf…ing-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraf…ket-A31492

