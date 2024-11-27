Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: November 27, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Intersection Improvement Project in Town of Orchard Park in Erie County Open House Set for Wednesday, December 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Orchard Park Community Activity Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, December 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. pertaining to a proposed intersection improvement project scheduled to begin next summer. The project will enhance overall safety at the intersection of Armor Duells Road, Duerr Road and Murphy Road in the Town of Orchard Park in Erie County. The informal, open house meeting will be held at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center, located at 4520 California Road in the Town of Orchard Park. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to construct a single lane roundabout at the intersection of Armor Duells Road, Duerr Road and Murphy Road. Sidewalks are proposed along the new roundabout to accommodate pedestrians and lighting will be installed. Roadside ditches and drainage pipes will be re-established within the project limits. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Bob Schaller, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5815.46. About the Department of Transportation

