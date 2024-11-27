Important Reminders for People who Filed for Disaster Unemployment Assistance Following Hurricane Helene

Raleigh, N.C.

The Division of Employment Security (DES) continues to support people in 39 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene through disaster-related unemployment assistance. To date, approximately $29.9 million has been paid for Helene-related disaster unemployment claims.

[Note to media: the number of claims and amount paid is updated daily on the DES website: des.nc.gov.]

You may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under the DUA program if you became unemployed as a direct result of the effects of Hurricane Helene impacting North Carolina; this also includes business owners and self-employed individuals who may qualify for benefits.

Key Reminders

Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly.

If you have filed a disaster-related unemployment claim, you must complete a certification for each week that you are unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Helene.

You must continue to be out of work as a direct result of the disaster each week to get unemployment benefits.

Any wages earned during the week must be reported each week on your certification.

Claims are filed through the DES website at des.nc.gov.

Call the DUA Hotline 919-629-3857 if you do not have internet access or are having issues with the system.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits are available for residents of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina.

For more information, go to: des.nc.gov/dua.