MEC David Maynier on matric class of 2024 end of exams safe celebrations

The final matric exams for the #ClassOf2024 will be written today, bringing to an end the five-week exam period.

The final exams to be written are Agricultural Management Practices (730 candidates), Marine Sciences Paper 2 (120 candidates), and Design Paper 1 (905 candidates).

We thank the public for the support they have shown to our matrics during this period. This support has helped us to ensure that all candidates had an opportunity to write their exams, even in difficult circumstances.

With the exams completed, a number of learners will be attending formal matric rage events and smaller end-of-exams parties.

It is understandable that our matrics would like to celebrate the end of their school career, but we urge them to do so responsibly and safely.

We urge all matrics attending these and other smaller events to:

Familiarise themselves with the safety measures at the event itself, and the relevant local emergency phone numbers;

Keep a close eye on their valuables at all times;

Similarly, keep a close eye on their beverages at all times, and not leave them unattended;

Report anything suspicious to the South African Police Service or event organisers immediately;

Avoid drinking and driving; and

Set up a buddy system for their own safety, as well as keep in regular contact with their parents.

We encourage parents to ensure that their children understand the risks involved in any event or party, and to ensure that they have made arrangements to stay in contact with their children and know what to do in an emergency.

The national matric results announcement has been moved to Monday, 13 January 2025, in order to accommodate the first day of school. Individual candidate results will be released at schools and on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) website from 10h00 on Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

We look forward to celebrating with all our matrics when the results are released next year!

