Ocugen CEO to Present at NobleCon20 – Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at NobleCon20 – Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL—taking place December 3 - 4, 2024.

“Every year, NobleCon showcases emerging growth companies from a variety of industries to a relevant investor audience,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to sharing an update on our clinical programs for attendees who may not yet be familiar with the Ocugen story.”

Details regarding the presentation and moderated Q&A are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Location: Presentation Room 3

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET



In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to highlight the Company’s business and clinical development strategy across its unique modifier gene therapy platform.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day in the Events section of the Company’s website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website and on Channelchek the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the NobleCon website, and Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.



