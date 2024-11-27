Perspective Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences.

36th Annual Piper Healthcare Conference

Date: December 3, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Time: 10:00-10:25 AM ET

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx

Date: December 5, 2024

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Time: 10:50-11:10 AM ET

Webcast events can be accessed live, and replays will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on the Perspective website at https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/investor-center.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.





Media and Investor Relations Contacts: Perspective Therapeutics IR: Annie J. Cheng, CFA ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com Russo Partners, LLC Nic Johnson PerspectiveIR@russopr.com

