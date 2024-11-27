Pavegen's Solar+ Tile debuts in UAE: Leveraging Footsteps and Sunlight for 30x More Energy

Global kinetic energy company launches new solar-powered smart flooring product at Liveable Cities conference in Dubai, UAE

New tile will harvest up to *30x more energy than the original tile, in optimal conditions, and enables Pavegen to combine the power of footsteps with the power of the sun

Pavegen can now help smart city developers, businesses, and brands gather valuable data and insights while creating an innovative, engaging and dynamic experience - 24/7



LONDON, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pavegen , the award-winning global kinetic energy company will today unveil its latest innovation at the Liveable Cities conference in Dubai, UAE.

The “Solar+” tile is the latest innovation in Pavegen’s suite of kinetic energy products, harnessing the power of movement to generate energy, provide valuable data and insights, and offer rewards. This breakthrough technology educates, enables, and engages individuals and businesses, turning everyday actions into impactful steps toward sustainability. The new tile, the first of its kind, delivers up to 30x more power, under optimal conditions*, in comparison to its predecessor. It is the most powerful Pavegen product to date, while still retaining its vision of authentic, people-powered engagement.

The combination of solar power, with the kinetic energy from footsteps, offers the intriguing possibility of continuous energy generation during daylight as the solar cells remain active, even when foot traffic is low. While at night, power can still be harvested from footsteps on the tile. This enhanced energy generation enables a step-up in potential applications including off-grid energy storage or powering new forms of e-transport within cities.

A re-engineered substructure, using fewer raw materials means the Solar+ system has slashed its carbon footprint by 30% and significantly improved its performance.

To date, the original Pavegen tiles have harnessed the power of over 1 billion footsteps in smart cities, from public spaces in London to sports stadiums in the US and transport hubs in Australia and Hong Kong, gathering valuable data and insights in a frictionless manner. Pavegen’s immersive, experiential installations which are designed to engage fans, commuters, shoppers, and communities with sustainability have attracted a stellar list of clients including HSBC, Ford, and Google. Its modular installation means it is ready to integrate into any urban setting, making sustainability seamless.

“Pavegen has been a pioneer in the world of exciting, sustainable technology that harnesses movement, to move people, in some of the most iconic locations in the world. The launch of Solar+ means we can power even more applications, gather better data and create even more impactful experiences that connect communities, businesses, and brands with ESG goals,” commended Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and CEO, Pavegen.

“The sun is always shining in our key markets in the Middle East, and we thought to make the most of this abundant energy source alongside the kinetic element of Pavegen. Now, people can walk the walk for climate change, and ‘walk on the sun’ with Solar+,” he continued.

Solar+ incorporates all the functionality of the original tiles by capturing footsteps and builds in the power of the sun itself to turbocharge the company’s mission and enable it to power even bigger, more ambitious projects for smart cities from charging E mobility solutions to feeding energy back into the grid.

*Based on best case weather conditions, location and a constant footfall of 0.5 pedestrians per square metre (1 pedestrian every 2m^2) for 7 hours a day.

About Pavegen:

Headquartered in London, Pavegen is an award-winning global kinetic technology company pioneering sustainable experiences that generate renewable energy through the power of a footstep. It creates engaging, dynamic, interactive experiences that have been seen in smart cities, transport hubs and iconic locations across the globe. https://www.pavegen.com/

