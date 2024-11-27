New CEO of A/S Femern Landanlæg

New CEO

Steen Bruce Corfitsen resigns as CEO of A/S Femern Landanlæg on 1 December 2024. Instead Janne Dyrlev willl assume the role of CEO from 1 December 2024.

