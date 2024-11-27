EDAP to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

LYON, France, November 27, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP TMS, is scheduled to participate in a fireside discussion and host 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from December 3-5, 2024, in New York City.

Presentation Details:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Discussion

Date: Tuesday, December 3rd

Time: 4:00-4:25 PM EST

Location: New York City





The live and archived webcast of the presentations can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

