Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2024: Key Projections and Market Growth Anticipated

Intraoperative Imaging Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The intraoperative imaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

What's Expected Of The Intraoperative Imaging Market Size In 2024 And What Is Its Growth Rate?

The intraoperative imaging market size has recorded robust growth in recent years. Market value is expected to climb from $2.52 billion in 2023 to $2.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. Growth during the historical period has been influenced by several factors such as the ageing population, a rise in cancer surgeries, increased orthopedic procedures, upswing in cardiovascular surgeries, and a surge in neurological surgeries.

What Are The Projections For The Intraoperative Imaging Market Growth?

The intraoperative imaging market size is forecasted to witness strong growth in the near future. It is projected to surge to $3.76 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to the expanding use of personalized medicines, improved global healthcare access, rising medical tourism, global health initiatives, increasing radiation safety measures.

What Key Growth Drivers Are Propelling The Intraoperative Imaging Market?

The rise in surgeries is expected to act as a significant driver of growth in the intraoperative imaging market. The increasing prevalence of stroke, orthopedic ailments, cancer, and other disorders has resulted in a surge in the demand for high-precision complex surgeries. Intraoperative imaging devices offer a real-time view of patient conditions during surgery, thereby enhancing surgical accuracy. For instance, nearly 5,737 procedures were conducted at the Sant Joan de Déu SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, representing one-third of all surgeries performed in the hospital. About 50% of these surgeries were of high complexity. As a result, the rising incidence of surgeries is fueling the growth of the intraoperative imaging market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Intraoperative Imaging Market?

One can find a host of key corporations operating in the intraoperative imaging market. These include Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., IMRIS Deerfield Imaging Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Mindray Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Ag, Stryker Corporation, Toshiba Corporation., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Brainlab AG, Canon Medical Systems Corp., ClaroNav Inc., Elekta Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare Tech Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Shimadzu Medical Systems Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Xoran Technologies LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The Intraoperative Imaging Market?

The emergence of imaging robots is a seminal trend gaining traction in the intraoperative imaging market. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced robotic technologies to gain a competitive edge. For instance, eCential Robotics, a French MedTech company that develops and manufactures a system incorporating 2D/3D imaging, surgical navigation, and robotics, announced in September 2022 that the FDA had given its approval for its 3D imaging, navigation, and robotic guidance system. The platform offers 2D/3D medical imaging and stereotaxic guiding and marks its entry into the United States.

How Is The Intraoperative Imaging Market Segmented?

The intraoperative imaging market is segmented into the following categories:

1 By Product: Intraoperative Ultrasound System, Intraoperative Computed Tomography System, C-Arms System, Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Other Products

2 By Application: Neurology Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics, Other End-Users

What Does Regional Analysis Reveal About The Intraoperative Imaging Market?

North America was the largest region in the intraoperative imaging market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming forecast period. This report covers these regions along with others like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

