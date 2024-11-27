Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for October 2024

MACAU, November 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 194,000 in October 2024, an uplift of 14.2% year-on-year. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments rose by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year to 87.3%. Meanwhile, number of guests dropped by 5.8% to 1,176,000, and their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.

In October, number of inbound package tour visitors rose by 14.2% year-on-year to 194,000, with those from mainland China increasing by 10.5% to 173,000. In addition, international tour visitors jumped by 56.5% to 19,000; those from the Republic of Korea (11,000) and India (2,000) leapt by 122.5% and 148.9% respectively.

In the first ten months of 2024, a total of 1,691,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, up by 84.9% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China surged by 76.1% year-on-year to 1,505,000. Besides, international tour visitors spiked by 222.7% to 162,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (69,000) and India (21,000) soaring by 310.5% and 688.5% respectively.

In October, 45,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, up by 28.1% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours hiked by 97.6% year-on-year to 17,000, with 15,000 of them going to mainland China. In the first ten months of 2024, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 44.8% year-on-year to 473,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours soared by 107.9% to 170,000.

There were 146 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of October this year, an increase of 9 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 3.6% to 44,000. In October, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 4.5 percentage points year-on-year to 87.3%; the rates for 5-star (89.7%), 4-star (82.6%) and 3-star hotels (85.1%) showed respective growth of 4.5 percentage points, 3.2 percentage points and 7.2 percentage points.

In October, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 5.8% year-on-year to 1,176,000, which generally recovered to the October 2019 level (99.9%). International guests (97,000) increased by 19.3% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (30,000) jumped by 51.2%, and those from Malaysia (7,000), India (6,000), Singapore (6,000) and the USA (4,000) went up by 25%, 42.6%, 3.4% and 3.5% respectively.

In the first ten months of 2024, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 4.8 percentage points year-on-year to 85.6%. Total number of guests grew by 9.3% year-on-year to 12,068,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.