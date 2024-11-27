[Latest] Global Point of Care Glucose Testing Market Size/Share Worth USD 5,455.3 Million by 2033 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Point of Care Glucose Testing Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3,512.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3,670.9 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 5,455.3 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Dexcom Inc., Medtronic plc, LifeScan Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Becton Dickinson and Company, Acon Laboratories Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., Trividia Health Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Nipro Diagnostics Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi S.A, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Point of Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT, Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System, Freestyle Lite, True Metrix, Accu-Chek Inform II, StatStrip, Others), By Technology (Glucose Oxidase Based Testing, Glucose Dehydrogenase Based Testing, Others), By Application (Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes), By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3,512.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3,670.9 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5,455.3 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes: The increasing incidence of diabetes worldwide is a major driver for the point-of-care glucose testing market. As diabetes management requires regular monitoring of blood glucose levels, there is a growing demand for convenient and accessible testing solutions, driving market growth.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in point-of-care glucose testing technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and miniaturized glucometers, enhance accuracy, ease of use, and data accessibility. These innovations attract both healthcare professionals and patients, fostering market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Self-Monitoring: The shift towards patient-centered care and self-management of chronic conditions, including diabetes, is driving the demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices. Patients increasingly prefer self-monitoring solutions that offer real-time data and empower them to make informed decisions about their health.

Increasing Awareness and Screening Programs: Public health initiatives aimed at diabetes prevention, early detection, and management contribute to market growth. Awareness campaigns, screening programs, and healthcare policies promoting regular blood glucose monitoring drive the adoption of point-of-care testing devices in various healthcare settings.

Expanding Geriatric Population: The aging population, particularly in developed regions, drives market growth as older adults are at a higher risk of developing diabetes and require frequent monitoring of blood glucose levels. The increasing geriatric population creates a sustained demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices and services.

Shift towards Homecare Settings: The preference for home-based healthcare solutions and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on healthcare delivery has accelerated the adoption of point-of-care glucose testing in homecare settings. Patients value the convenience, privacy, and safety of self-monitoring devices, driving market expansion beyond traditional clinical settings.

Integration of Digital Health Solutions: Increasing integration of point-of-care glucose testing devices with digital health platforms and mobile applications enhances data management, analysis, and remote monitoring capabilities. This integration allows healthcare providers to track patients’ glucose levels in real time, offer personalized recommendations, and intervene promptly, driving market growth and improving patient outcomes.

Focus on Preventive Healthcare: Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, driven by rising healthcare costs and the burden of chronic diseases, fuels the demand for point-of-care glucose testing. Early detection of abnormal glucose levels enables timely interventions, lifestyle modifications, and disease management strategies, contributing to improved population health outcomes and driving market expansion.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2024, DexCom introduced its real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Dexcom ONE+, in Spain, Belgium, and Poland. The device was also launched on February 12. Dexcom plans to expand its availability to the Middle East, Africa, and additional European countries shortly.

In 2023, Avricore Health and Ascensia Diabetes Care announced a partnership to integrate blood glucose monitoring (BGM) into point-of-care testing. The collaboration aims to incorporate Contour Next-Gen and Contour Next One BGM systems into Avricore’s HealthTab PCOT platform for enhanced healthcare solutions.

In 2021, EKF Diagnostics launched the STAT-Site WB handheld analyzer globally, providing rapid -ketone and glucose measurements from whole blood within seconds. This reagent-free analyzer delivers quantitative results for -ketones and glucose in just 10 seconds and 5 seconds, respectively, enhancing efficiency in blood glucose management.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3,670.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 5,455.3 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 3,512.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product, Technology, Application, End Users and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Healthcare Services: During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems faced significant disruptions, with resources diverted to manage the outbreak. Non-urgent medical appointments and routine screenings, including glucose testing, were postponed or canceled, leading to a temporary decline in demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices and services.

Shift in Patient Behavior: Fear of contracting the virus and lockdown measures led to changes in patient behavior, including reluctance to visit healthcare facilities for routine check-ups and tests. This resulted in reduced utilization of point-of-care glucose testing devices, particularly in clinical settings, impacting market demand.

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: Increased adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions facilitated the continuity of glucose monitoring during the pandemic. Healthcare providers and patients embraced virtual consultations and remote monitoring platforms, ensuring ongoing management of diabetes and driving demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices.

Homecare Solutions: The pandemic accelerated the shift towards home-based healthcare solutions, including point-of-care glucose testing devices. Patients increasingly relied on self-monitoring devices to manage their diabetes from the comfort and safety of their homes, driving market demand and innovation in homecare glucose testing solutions.

Resumption of Routine Healthcare Services: As healthcare systems adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic, routine healthcare services, including glucose testing, gradually resumed. Healthcare facilities implemented safety protocols to mitigate the risk of virus transmission, restoring patient confidence and utilization of point-of-care glucose testing devices.

Focus on Chronic Disease Management: The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of chronic disease management, including diabetes, in safeguarding public health. Healthcare providers and policymakers prioritized initiatives to address chronic disease burden, driving investment in point-of-care glucose testing solutions and promoting their integration into comprehensive disease management programs.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market – Regional Analysis

The Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America sees a trend towards increased adoption of advanced point-of-care glucose testing technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, driven by a strong emphasis on patient-centered care and healthcare innovation. Additionally, there is a growing focus on integration with electronic health records (EHR) systems and telemedicine platforms to enhance data accessibility and remote patient monitoring capabilities, aligning with the region’s healthcare digitization efforts.

Europe: In Europe, the trend towards sustainability and environmental responsibility influences the point-of-care glucose testing market. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials in device manufacturing, driven by stringent regulatory standards and consumer preferences for sustainable healthcare solutions. Additionally, there is an increasing emphasis on interoperability and data sharing among healthcare providers to facilitate seamless patient care coordination across borders.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences a trend towards greater accessibility and affordability of point-of-care glucose testing devices, particularly in emerging economies. Manufacturers are focusing on developing cost-effective and user-friendly devices tailored to the needs of diverse patient populations. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards telehealth and mHealth solutions, leveraging mobile technologies to extend healthcare services to remote and underserved areas, driving market expansion.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the trend towards market expansion is driven by initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to healthcare services. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in point-of-care testing programs to address the burden of chronic diseases, including diabetes, in the region. There is also a growing trend towards public-private partnerships and collaborations to overcome resource constraints and enhance healthcare delivery capabilities.

Browse the full “Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT, Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System, Freestyle Lite, True Metrix, Accu-Chek Inform II, StatStrip, Others), By Technology (Glucose Oxidase Based Testing, Glucose Dehydrogenase Based Testing, Others), By Application (Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes), By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market/





List of the prominent players in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Dexcom Inc.

Medtronic plc

LifeScan Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

ARKRAY Inc.

Trividia Health Inc.

PTS Diagnostics

Nipro Diagnostics Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Sanofi S.A.

Others

The Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Accu Check Aviva Meter

Onetouch Verio Flex

i-STAT

Bayer CONTOUR Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Freestyle Lite

True Metrix

Accu-Chek Inform II

StatStrip

Others

By Technology

Glucose Oxidase Based Testing

Glucose Dehydrogenase Based Testing

Others

By Application

Type-1 Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

