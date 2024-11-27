Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams hands over machinery and equipment to 94 micro and informal traders, 29 Nov

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will lead a delegation of senior officials to the KwaZulu-Natal Province to hand over machinery and equipment to 94 micro and informal traders in the Umzumbe Local Municipality, as part of the department’s Informal and Micro Enterprises Development Programme (IMEDP). These enterprises are operating mostly in the clothing, construction, baking, hairdressing, catering, retail and services sectors.

IMEDP is a 100% grant that seeks to grow informal and micro enterprises to their full potential by investing in their businesses to improve their competitiveness and sustainability. This programme targets MSMEs that are owned by women, youth and people with disabilities, in townships and rural areas of South Africa.

The Minister will be joined by the leadership of Umzumbe Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to the handover ceremony, which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Time: 09:00 - 14h00

Venue: Kwa Ndelu Great Place, Umzumbe Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal province

Enquiries:

Siphe Macanda: Director Communication Management

Cell: 082 355 2399

E-mail: Smacanda@dsbd.gov.za

