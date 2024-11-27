Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle, increase in consciousness regarding diet & intake among sports athletes & working individuals to maintain nutritional balance, and surge in disposable income of individuals are expected to propel the growth of the global energy drinks market.The global energy drinks market size was valued at $45.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $108.40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5315 Energy drinks are beverages that contain caffeine, taurine, vitamins, & other stimulants, and are marketed as products that boost mental alertness and physical stamina. They may or may not be carbonated. The demand for energy drinks and related items has increased at an alarming rate, according to reports. This is due to the advantages that these beverages provide, such as improved performance, focus, weight loss, stamina, and so on. Furthermore, consumers, particularly men, positively link energy drink intake with risk-taking activities and masculinity. Furthermore, energy drinks have more caffeine than a cup of coffee and can help with alertness and concentration. Owing to surge in demand for items that provide rapid energy, manufacturers create a variety of products with distinct flavors and tastes. This, in turn, is expected to support the global energy drinks market growth.The nonalcoholic segment accounted for the highest energy drinks market share in 2020, garnering a highest share, owing to the fact that such products boost the energy by improving physical and cognitive performance. This segment is also estimated to witness a healthy growth in the energy drinks market in the future.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-drink-market/purchase-options The alcoholic energy drinks segment accounted for a significant share of the total market in 2020, due to increase in consumption of alcoholic beverages by regular party goers. This has led to surge in demand for alcoholic energy drinks. In addition, it has turned into a status symbol, especially for teenagers; therefore, consumption of alcoholic energy drinks has witnessed increased popularity, thereby boosting the energy drinks market opportunities.According to energy drinks market analysis, by region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in disposable income and change in consumption & lifestyle pattern as well as demographics and energy drinks market trends.The major companies profiled in the report include are Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Arizona Beverage Company, National Beverage Corp., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, and Cloud 9.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5315 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

