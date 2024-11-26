Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Nova Scotia

CANADA, November 26 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Nova Scotia:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Tim Houston and the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia on their re-election.

“I look forward to continue working with Premier Houston on the priorities of Nova Scotians and all Canadians. Our shared work will include improving health care, building more homes, growing the economy, reducing emissions, and creating good middle-class jobs.”

