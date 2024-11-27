Ophthalmic Devices Market Worth 66.71 Bn by 2027 | Hoya Group, Gulden Ophthalmics, FCI Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Worth 66.71 Bn by 2027

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global ophthalmic devices industry generated $53.42 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $66.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2046 Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic, high adoption of global devices, and rise in focus on customer training and education along with awareness have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, low awareness about eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, potential growth opportunities in developing countries for manufacturers of ophthalmic devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The surgical devices segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By product function, the surgical devices segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of eye-related disorders, increased demand for better treatments, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in several countries. However, the vision care segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ophthalmic devices market, due to increased need for vision corrections and shift from use of spectacles to contact lenses.Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2046 North America dominated the marketBy region, the global ophthalmic devices market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is owing to prevalence of age-related eye diseases including macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to presence of high population base, surge in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices.Major market playersNovartis AGEssilor International S.A.Carl Zeiss Meditec AGHOYA CorporationHAAG-Streit Holding AGNidek Co., Ltd.Johnson & JohnsonValeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.Topcon CorporationZiemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

