Update on storm response – damage assessments will determine whether federal aid is an option

As recovery work continues following last week’s bomb cyclone, King County Emergency Management, in partnership with Washington’s Emergency Management Division, held an informational briefing with city leaders in King County. Washington officials will be working with local governments to assess damages and determine whether the damage to public or private property meets the thresholds for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The complexity and scale of this storm is unlike anything we’ve experienced in recent times,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “It has left thousands of families and business owners in difficult, and sometimes life-threatening, situations. Trudi and I are absolutely grateful for the skilled crews who have been working day and night to restore power for everyone as quickly as possible. I also appreciate the work of WSDOT, State Patrol and other agencies who were part of the response. Our EMD remains in close contact with local governments to make sure they have the resources they need. We are now coordinating efforts to determine if we’ll qualify for federal disaster aid.”

King County homeowners or business owners are encouraged to report damages due to the storm. Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management says they’ll have guidance next week about how to report damages.

These reports will help local and state officials determine whether Washington will be eligible for federal disaster assistance. Assessments can take weeks to complete, so these reports can help officials move more quickly to apply for aid.

There are two types of FEMA aid the state can apply for:

Public Assistance Program – These grants are for state, Tribal, territorial and local governments and certain types of non-profits to repair damages to public infrastructure. In order for the state and counties to qualify for public assistance, multiple thresholds must be met. Washington state will need to assess at least $14.5 million total in damages to public infrastructure. Counties have individual thresholds to qualify. For instance, King County has to record at least $10.7 million in damages. Whatcom County will need to record at least $1 million in damages.

Individuals and Household Program – This is financial assistance to eligible individuals and households. The threshold for individual assistance is very high and based on several variables. The state has only been approved for individual assistance four times in the past 10 years.

Once damage assessments are complete, the state may also request to make business and homeowner loans available through the Small Business Administration.

King County is providing certain resources for property owners who have experienced damage. These include:

State support services include:

UPDATE 11/26 at 5:15 p.m.