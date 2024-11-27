Farm Recovery Centers Will Open in Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Polk and Suwannee Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The State of Florida, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and FEMA are coordinating one-day Farm Recovery Centers in Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Polk and Suwannee counties. These events have been organized to provide support for farmers affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby. The Farm Recovery Centers will help Florida’s agriculture and aquaculture producers learn about disaster recovery assistance available after the hurricanes.

USDA, Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Rural Development, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, Florida Commerce and other agencies will be onsite to answer questions about grants, loans and other resources available to support farm recovery.

The centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Hamilton County on Dec. 3 : The Ernest Courtoy Civic Center, 1129 NW 4 th Street in Jasper

: The Ernest Courtoy Civic Center, 1129 NW 4 Street in Jasper Suwannee County on Dec. 5 : UF/IFAS Suwannee County Extension Building, 1302 11 th Street SW in Live Oak

: UF/IFAS Suwannee County Extension Building, 1302 11 Street SW in Live Oak Lafayette County on Dec. 5 : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Circle in Mayo

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Circle in Mayo Levy County on Dec. 6 : Levy County Government Center Cafeteria, 310 School Street in Bronson

: Levy County Government Center Cafeteria, 310 School Street in Bronson Polk County on Dec. 9: W.H. Stuart Center, 1710 U.S. — 17S in Bartow

Additional Farm Recovery Centers are being planned. Dates and locations will be shared once these centers are confirmed.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.