Morisawa Fonts adds new font lists for its curation for Simplified and Traditional Chinese fonts, and Latin super family

Role Arphic

New font lists are now available in Morisawa Fonts Curation.

JAPAN, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new lists feature popular Simplified and Traditional Chinese typefaces from Arphic Types, as well as Role, the Latin superfamily typefaces.

Popular Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese used in Chinese-speaking regions

~Role~ Latin Super Family

About Arphic Types

Arphic Types, a leading font company based in Taiwan, joined the Morisawa Group in 2022. Its typefaces are widely used across Chinese-speaking regions. In 2024, Morisawa Fonts released 35 typeface families from Arphic Types, including AR UDJingXiHei, AR ShuYuanSong, and AR FangXinShu, each of which has received the prestigious Golden Pin Design Award. These fonts are commonly used for a variety of applications, such as posters, magazines, books, signage, packaging, and more.

The font list includes the following fonts:

[Simplified Chinese]

AR ShuLinSong Simplified Chinese

AR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Simplified Chinese

AR UDJingXiHeiE1 Simplified Chinese

AR JingXiRunHei Simplified Chinese

AR FangXinShuH7 Simplified Chinese

AR Yuan Simplified Chinese

AR FangXinRunYuan Simplified Chinese

[Traditional Chinese]

AR ShuLinMing Traditional Chinese

AR ShuYuanSong Text H32 Traditional Chinese

AR UDJingXiHeiE1 Traditional Chinese

AR JingXiRunHei Traditional Chinese

AR FangXinShuH7 Traditional Chinese

AR Yuan Traditional Chinese

AR FangXinRunYuan Traditional Chinese

About Role

Role is the first stand-alone Latin typeface superfamily released by Morisawa Inc., which has 200 styles and covers 98 languages. The family consists of multiple basic genres, such as Serif, Slab, Sans, and Soft. Each of the genres contains styles such as text, display, and banner. The project began in 2015 under the supervision of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based type designer Matthew Carter, who has been described by The New Yorker as “the most widely read man in the in the world” for producing some of the most frequently used typefaces, such as Georgia, Verdana, and Tahoma.

The font list includes the following fonts:

Role Serif Text Pro Regular

Role Serif Text Pro Italic

Role Serif Display Pro Regular

Role Serif Display Pro Bold

Role Serif Banner Pro Regular

Role Serif Banner Pro Extra Bold Italic

Role Sans Text Pro Regular

Role Sans Text Pro Thin

Role Sans Display Pro Thin Italic

Role Sans Display Pro Bold

Role Sans Banner Pro Medium Italic

Role Sans Banner Pro ExtraBold

Role Slab Text Pro Regular

Role Slab Text Pro Medium Italic

Role Slab Display Pro Thin

Role Slab Display Pro Extra Bold

Role Slab Banner Pro Light Italic

Role Slab Banner Pro Black

Role Soft Text Pro Regular

Role Soft Text Pro Bold Italic

Role Soft Display Pro Medium Italic

Role Soft Display Pro Black

Role Soft Banner Pro Bold

Role Soft Banner Pro Heavy Italic

For more list for your selection, please visit https://en.morisawafonts.com/recommendation/.

Morisawa Fonts:

https://en.morisawafonts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.