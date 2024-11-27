The 4th International New Materials Industry Conference kicks off, marking Bengbu's renewed prominence in new materials industry

The 4th International New Materials Industry Conference

BENGBU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 22, Bengbu embraced the opening of the 4th International New Materials Industry Conference themed "New Technology, New Materials, New Future". At the event, which was jointly hosted by the People's Government of Anhui Province, the International Commission on Glass, etc., recent progresses with the industry were unveiled, and participants enhanced exchanges and cooperation, boosting in-depth integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation.





At the opening ceremony, 72 projects with a total investment of CNY69.682 billion were signed.

During the conference, a range of thematic activities, invest promotion and talent attraction events, and industry matchmaking activities were held.

As a city where more than 300 enterprises engaged in new materials gather, Bengbu has hosted this conference for four consecutive sessions. These enterprises create more than CNY60 billion of output value, having formed an industry cluster dominated by silicon-based and bio-based new materials.

The conference will play a significant role in advancing the high-quality development of Anhui's new materials industry and accelerating its steps towards CNY1 trillion of output.

