Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,216 in the last 365 days.

APRA and ASIC release observations from the banking industry's implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have published a letter containing observations on registration and notification lodgements made since the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) commenced for the banking industry.

The letter identifies areas that require further consideration by banking entities and reiterates specific aspects, consistent with previously released FAR guidance, to entities across the banking, insurance and superannuation industries. 

Entities should review the observations and areas for further consideration provided in the letter for the purposes of ensuring compliance with their obligations under the FAR.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC observations from FAR implementation for banking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA and ASIC release observations from the banking industry's implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more