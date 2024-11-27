APRA and ASIC release observations from the banking industry's implementation of the Financial Accountability Regime

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have published a letter containing observations on registration and notification lodgements made since the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) commenced for the banking industry.

The letter identifies areas that require further consideration by banking entities and reiterates specific aspects, consistent with previously released FAR guidance, to entities across the banking, insurance and superannuation industries.

Entities should review the observations and areas for further consideration provided in the letter for the purposes of ensuring compliance with their obligations under the FAR.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC observations from FAR implementation for banking.