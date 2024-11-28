Mstick4, Transform Your Car Display Into a Versatile Tablet, Surpasses 1,000% Funding on Kickstarter in Just 10 days

UBRIDGE, successful with its vehicle computer in Korea, launched Mstick4 on Kickstarter, surpassing 1,000% of its funding goal in just 10 days!

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBRIDGE CO., LTD., a promising mid-sized company from Korea and a leader in the car infotainment technology sector, has launched its latest innovation, the Mstick4, on Kickstarter. The company, which debuted the first Android PC stick for cars, Mstick1, in 2020, has continuously enhanced its products. In November 2024, UBRIDGE introduced the Mstick4 to a global audience via the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.

The Mstick4 offers a seamless Plug & Play experience, allowing users to turn their car display into a fully functional Android tablet by simply connecting it to the vehicle’s USB port. Through the Google Play Store, Mstick4 enables users to access and run any apps they desire, including OTT streaming services, music apps, navigation, games, and document apps. Powered by the MT8781 SoC and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM from Samsung, Mstick4 is designed to support a wide range of tasks with ease.

Additionally, Mstick4 features a split-screen function, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously. For example, users can stream OTT content while using navigation or watch YouTube while browsing Instagram.

The device works with both Android and iOS phones, as it operates on a fully independent Android OS. The phone's only role is to act as a Wi-Fi hotspot, providing internet to Mstick4. Alternatively, users can insert an additional SIM card into the Mstick4 to use it without needing an external Wi-Fi connection.

Historically, drivers have connected their smartphones to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to use apps in their vehicles. However, these systems are limited to a small selection of apps. With Mstick4, users can now enjoy a broader range of services, from navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze to popular streaming platforms such as Disney+, ESPN, HBO, Netflix, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, all directly from their car’s display.

UBRIDGE CEO Byoung-Ju Lee commented, “Creating Mstick4 has been an exciting and rewarding experience for us. We are dedicated to improving the convenience and enjoyment not only for drivers but also for passengers, transforming driving into a more enjoyable and less monotonous experience.”

Currently, Mstick4 is available for pre-order at a 30% discount from the retail price on Kickstarter.

The campaign reached its funding goal in just five hours, and within 10 days, it surpassed 1,000% of the initial target.

For more details, visit the Mstick4 Kickstarter page. [Link]

About Ubridge

The Mgears Team at UBRIDGE CO., LTD. has been at the forefront of developing the Mstick series since the launch of the first-generation Mstick in 2020. Continuously pushing the boundaries of car infotainment technology, the team has refined each generation to meet the evolving needs of drivers. Mstick4, the latest product in the series, represents their commitment to excellence, with every step of its creation, from design to software development and quality assurance, managed in-house. By launching Mstick4 on Kickstarter, the team is excited to bring a more powerful and versatile driving experience to the global community, enhancing not only the driver's experience but also the passengers’ comfort and enjoyment.

Mstick4: Unlock Your Car Display's Full Potential

