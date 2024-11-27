SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of TMC

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In TMC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TMC the metals company Inc (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) and reminds investors of the January 7, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) TMC maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately classified the sale of future revenue attributable to the LCR Partnership as deferred income rather than debt; (3) the foregoing misclassification, when it became known, would require TMC to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 25, 2024, TMC disclosed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company's financial statements for the first three quarters of 2023 "should be restated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon", citing the "re-evaluat[ion of] whether the offsetting entry to the proceeds it received from LCR should be classified as debt or deferred income." Further, TMC explained that, "[a]s the transaction with LCR was considered an equity investment rather than a sale transaction, the sale of future revenue will be reclassified as Royalty liability" per appropriate accounting standards.

On this news, TMC's stock price fell $0.205 per share, or 13.23%, to close at $1.345 per share on March 26, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

