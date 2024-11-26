Statement by the Prime Minister on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon

CANADA, November 26 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon:

“Canada welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, effective 4:00 a.m. local time. This is a much-needed step toward stability and security in the region. We thank the United States of America and France for their efforts in achieving this agreement.

“The cessation of hostilities will help create the conditions to further de-escalate tensions, stabilize the Israel-Lebanon border, fully restore the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability of Lebanon, secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon, and return displaced citizens to their homes with safety and security on both sides of the Blue Line. We encourage all parties to fully implement the agreement.

“We will always defend Israel’s right to exist in peace and security. Iran’s seriously destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East via terrorist proxies and armed groups must stop. Canada expects that international law will be upheld and respected.

“Canada reiterates the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for Hamas to lay down its arms, the unconditional release of all hostages – including the remains of Judih Weinstein – a significant and sustained increase in the flow of humanitarian assistance, and an end to the conflict. We urge all actors to protect civilian populations.

“We remain committed to working toward an irreversible path to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side within internationally recognized borders in peace, security, and dignity.

“We also express our deep condolences to the families of the civilian victims in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon. Today’s agreement must help us collectively move toward lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, Lebanese, and others across the region.”