FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving Holiday
All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 and Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
The centers will resume normal operations on 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 except for Greenville, which will reopen on Monday.
Monday at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday
- Carter County: 1749 Highway 19 E., Elizabethton, TN 37643
- Cocke County: Cocke County Recreation Department 466 Learning Road/Learning Way, Newport, TN 37821
- Greene County: Greene County Courthouse/Annex 204 N. Cutler St., Greeneville, TN 37745
- Hamblen County: Utility Commission Conference and Training Center 441 Main St., Morristown, TN 37814
- Johnson County: Tennessee National Guard Armory, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City, TN 37683
- Unicoi County: National Guard Armory/Unicoi Emergency Operations Center 615 South Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650
- Washington County: Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659
