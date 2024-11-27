FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving Holiday

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 and Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

The centers will resume normal operations on 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 except for Greenville, which will reopen on Monday.

Monday at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday; closed Sunday