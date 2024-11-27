Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina To Close on Thanksgiving

All Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina will be closed on Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most centers will be open on Nov. 29, but some will be closed. The Disaster Recovery Centers in South Carolina and their hours of operation can be found here.

You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. u