Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,250 in the last 365 days.

JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues were US$558.7 million, compared to US$567.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$60.6 million, compared to US$72.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$61.2 million, compared to US$81.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live was 36.5 million, compared to 40.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee was 33.9 million, compared to 41.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to disciplined spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago was 4.3 million, compared to 5.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to disciplined spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Global average mobile MAUs4 was 272.4 million, compared to 276.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 was 1.62 million, compared to 1.61 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Average revenue per paying user, or ARPPU, of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 was US$231.4, compared to US$253.4 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Ms. Ting Li, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “During the third quarter, we continued to execute effectively on our strategic priorities, cultivating our global social and content ecosystem and enhancing our global operational capabilities and efficiencies, which yielded solid results. Our group’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was US$16.4 million and US$34.9 million respectively, up by 623.5% and 16.4% on a quarterly basis. During the third quarter, we continued to cultivate long-run initiatives that will further diversify our revenue. Our group’s non-livestreaming revenues grew by 13.1% to US$119.2 million quarter-over-quarter, contributing 21.3% of the group’s total revenue in the third quarter. In addition, we reaffirmed our commitment to shareholder returns by repurchasing an additional US$117.8 million worth of our shares during the quarter.”

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing user experiences through product innovation, advancing operational excellence across our global footprint, and further diversifying our revenue streams. Supported by our strong cash flow and healthy financial position, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$558.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$567.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Live streaming revenues were US$439.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$495.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The decrease was mainly the result of decreased ARPPU of BIGO, and certain adjustments to our audio livestreaming products.

Other revenues increased by 67.2% to US$119.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 from US$71.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to the substantial growth of our advertisement revenues.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 2.1% to US$350.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 from US$357.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023. BIGO’s cost of revenues increased by 4.5% to US$312.6 million, primarily due to increased revenue-sharing fees and content costs, driven by increased traffic acquisition costs paid to third-party partners in relation to our expanding advertising business. All other’s cost of revenues decreased by 35.3% to US$38.1 million, consistent with the decline in segment revenue.

Gross profit was US$208.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$209.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Gross margin was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 36.9% in the corresponding period of 2023.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Operating expenses were US$192.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$191.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$83.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 from US$92.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to the Company’s optimization of overall sales and marketing strategies across various product lines to be more focused on return-on-investment and effectiveness of user acquisition. General and administrative expenses increased to US$36.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 from US$27.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to increases in salary and welfare for general and administrative personnel.

Operating income was US$16.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$12.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Operating income margin was 2.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.1% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$34.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$40.4 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 6.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 7.1% in the corresponding period of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$60.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$72.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Net income margin was 10.8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 12.9% in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$61.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$81.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 10.9% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 14.3% in the corresponding period of 2023.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS10 was US$1.05 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$1.86 in the corresponding period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS11 was US$1.07 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$1.22 in the corresponding period of 2023.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had net cash12 of US$3,302.1 million, compared with US$3,357.9 million as of December 31, 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was US$61.1 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had a total of 1,076.6 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 53.8 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all common shares into ADSs.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$546 million and US$563 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market, operational conditions and business strategies, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 3.43 million of its ADSs for a total of US$117.8 million on the open market. During the first three quarters of 2024, the Company has repurchased 7.31 million of its ADSs for a total of US$243.7 million.

Pursuant to the share repurchase program which was extended by the board of directors in August 2024, the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of its shares until the end of November 2025. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has utilized US$117.8 million under the program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: #10043422

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10043422-tuhgyr.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through December 4, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore: 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID: #10043422
   

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; the developments in the sale of YY Live; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

1On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”), subsequently amended on February 7, 2021. Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, which the Company refers to as YY Live, including the YY mobile app, the YY.com website and the YY PC app, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed as of February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, YY Live’s historical results were presented in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live’s business since February 8, 2021. On January 1, 2024, the Company received a written notice from an affiliate of Baidu, purporting to terminate the share purchase agreement. Baidu asserted in the written notice that it has and exercised the right to terminate the referenced share purchase agreement and effectively cancel the transaction. The Company is in discussion with Baidu on the next steps following the termination of the share purchase agreement. The Company is also seeking legal advice and will consider all options at its disposal in response to Baidu’s written notice and expressly reserve all rights. From January 1, 2024 to the date of this press release, the Company has not obtained control of YY Live and has not consolidated YY Live. To the date of this press release, the latest development of the transaction has not affected the Company’s operating activities or financial results.

The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2024, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO segment (primarily including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) and the All other segment, excluding YY Live.

2Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

3Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$0.6 million and US$8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

4Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

5The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.

6Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company’s live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

8Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

12 Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits, less convertible bonds, short-term loans, and long-term loans.

 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
      December 31,
 		  September 30,
      2023
 		  2024
      US$   US$
Assets            
Current assets            
  Cash and cash equivalents   1,063,956     481,763  
  Restricted cash and cash equivalents   319,250     396,377  
  Short-term deposits   1,970,346     1,791,808  
  Restricted short-term deposits   57,243     35,143  
  Short-term investments   274,846     191,578  
  Accounts receivable, net   130,700     129,337  
  Amounts due from related parties   810     740  
  Prepayments and other current assets(1)   255,489     260,412  
               
Total current assets   4,072,640     3,287,158  
               
Non-current assets            
  Long-term deposits   130,000     460,000  
  Investments   544,542     567,504  
  Property and equipment, net   390,681     462,916  
  Land use rights, net   316,070     313,075  
  Intangible assets, net   333,715     291,004  
  Right-of-use assets, net   30,173     23,295  
  Goodwill   2,649,281     2,649,297  
  Other non-current assets   16,763     25,894  
               
Total non-current assets   4,411,225     4,792,985  
               
Total assets   8,483,865     8,080,143  
               
               
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity            
Current liabilities            
  Short-term loans   52,119     54,523  
  Accounts payable   66,755     91,483  
  Deferred revenue   73,673     72,321  
  Advances from customers   6,047     4,628  
  Income taxes payable   86,100     79,338  
  Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)   2,381,189     2,380,130  
  Amounts due to related parties   2,533     1,896  
  Lease liabilities due within one year   12,388     11,721  
  Convertible bonds   405,603     -  
               
Total current liabilities   3,086,407     2,696,040  
               
Non-current liabilities            
  Lease liabilities   18,422     11,881  
  Deferred revenue   12,932     13,284  
  Deferred tax liabilities   53,955     48,897  
               
Total non-current liabilities   85,309     74,062  
               
Total liabilities   3,171,716     2,770,102  
               


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
      December 31,   September 30,
      2023   2024
      US$   US$
           
Mezzanine equity   22,133     23,333  
           
Shareholders’ equity        
  Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 890,843,639 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 750,061,822 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024, respectively)   9     8  
  Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively)   3     3  
  Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 426,996,825 and 567,778,642 shares held as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively)   (913,939 )   (1,157,649 )
  Additional paid-in capital   3,282,754     3,340,387  
  Statutory reserves   37,709     37,686  
  Retained earnings   2,947,160     3,104,051  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (197,010 )   (167,269 )
           
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity   5,156,686     5,157,217  
           
Non-controlling interests   133,330     129,491  
           
Total shareholders’ equity   5,290,016     5,286,708  
           
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity   8,483,865     8,080,143  
           
           
(1) JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date remains within cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. Correspondingly, the advanced payments received has been recorded as accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.
 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues                    
Live streaming(1)   495,801     459,730     439,482     1,493,175     1,365,603  
Others   71,268     105,398     119,172     204,856     322,739  
                     
Total net revenues   567,069     565,128     558,654     1,698,031     1,688,342  
                     
Cost of revenues(2)   (357,914 )   (366,189 )   (350,536 )   (1,086,482 )   (1,085,922 )
                     
Gross profit   209,155     198,939     208,118     611,549     602,420  
                     
Operating expenses(2)                    
Research and development expenses   (71,608 )   (69,856 )   (72,360 )   (222,923 )   (211,255 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (92,515 )   (88,132 )   (83,524 )   (277,319 )   (266,294 )
General and administrative expenses   (27,139 )   (40,686 )   (36,073 )   (88,074 )   (108,502 )
                     
Total operating expenses   (191,262 )   (198,674 )   (191,957 )   (588,316 )   (586,051 )
                     
(Loss) gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   (6,177 )   1,643     -     (6,177 )   1,643  
Other income   333     361     255     6,963     4,216  
                     
Operating income   12,049     2,269     16,416     24,019     22,228  
                     
Interest expenses   (2,139 )   (1,864 )   (535 )   (8,305 )   (4,535 )
Interest income and investment income   47,330     46,702     41,067     138,067     136,696  
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net   (5,143 )   1,125     (10,742 )   5,252     (8,849 )
(Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   (2,673 )   -     -     74,851     -  
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments   7,112     (619 )   9,281     6,162     9,647  
                     
Income before income tax expenses   56,536     47,613     55,487     240,046     155,187  
                     
Income tax expenses   (3,001 )   (2,628 )   (6,279 )   (16,541 )   (13,444 )
                     
Income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   53,535     44,985     49,208     223,505     141,743  
                     
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   11,545     2,805     6,746     8,824     2,156  
                     
Net income   65,080     47,790     55,954     232,329     143,899  
                     
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   7,812     4,276     4,603     23,652     14,010  
                     
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   72,892     52,066     60,557     255,981     157,909  
                     
Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   (1,566 )   (347 )   (347 )   (4,698 )   (1,041 )
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   -     -     -     (2,000 )   -  
Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary   52,583     -     -     52,583     -  
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   123,909     51,719     60,210     301,866     156,868  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2023
 		  2024
 		  2024   2023
 		  2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Net income per ADS                            
——Basic   1.99     0.87     1.06     4.53     2.65  
——Diluted   1.86     0.83     1.05     4.11     2.55  
                             
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS                            
——Basic   62,266,339     59,537,049     56,573,411     66,633,991     59,287,792  
——Diluted   67,669,387     64,101,951     57,220,581     75,061,963     62,803,046  
                             
                             
(1) Revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2023
 		  2024
 		  2024   2023
 		  2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Developed countries and regions   252,089     306,099     306,633     701,872     903,768  
Middle East   108,299     75,530     77,152     338,257     240,140  
Mainland China   74,525     62,604     57,952     278,939     180,357  
Southeast Asia and others   132,156     120,895     116,917     378,963     364,077  
                             
Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.
                             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                             
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
    2023
 		  2024
 		  2024   2023
 		  2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                             
Cost of revenues   493     778     (16 )   2,754     1,425  
Research and development expenses   4,108     3,282     2,960     15,395     9,634  
Sales and marketing expenses   110     108     193     664     432  
General and administrative expenses   1,586     2,183     1,778     5,921     5,903  
                             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2023   2024   2024   2023   2024
    US$   US$   US$   US$   US$
                     
Operating income   12,049     2,269     16,416     24,019     22,228  
Share-based compensation expenses   6,297     6,351     4,915     24,734     17,394  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     13,590     13,540     47,670     42,262  
Impairment of investments   -     9,386     -     -     9,386  
Loss (gain) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   6,177     (1,643 )   -     6,177     (1,643 )
                     
Non-GAAP operating income   40,413     29,953     34,871     102,600     89,627  
                     
                     
Net income   65,080     47,790     55,954     232,329     143,899  
Share-based compensation expenses   6,297     6,351     4,915     24,734     17,394  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     13,590     13,540     47,670     42,262  
Impairment of  investments   -     9,386     -     -     9,386  
Loss (gain) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   6,177     (1,643 )   -     6,177     (1,643 )
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   2,673     -     -     (74,851 )   -  
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (7,112 )   619     (9,281 )   (6,162 )   (9,647 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   238     198     -     1,344     435  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (4,070 )   (1,883 )   (1,574 )   (9,509 )   (5,679 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (10,521 )   (3,700 )   (6,167 )   (13,369 )   (5,433 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income   74,652     70,708     57,387     208,363     190,974  
                     
                     
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   123,909     51,719     60,210     301,866     156,868  
Share-based compensation expenses   6,297     6,351     4,915     24,734     17,394  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   15,890     13,590     13,540     47,670     42,262  
Impairment of  investments   -     9,386     -     -     9,386  
Loss (gain) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries   6,177     (1,643 )   -     6,177     (1,643 )
Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments   2,673     -     -     (74,851 )   -  
(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments   (7,112 )   619     (9,281 )   (6,162 )   (9,647 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   238     198     -     1,344     435  
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   1,566     347     347     6,698     1,041  
Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary   (52,583 )   -     -     (52,583 )   -  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (4,070 )   (1,883 )   (1,574 )   (9,509 )   (5,679 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments   (10,521 )   (3,700 )   (6,167 )   (13,369 )   (5,433 )
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (1,311 )   (949 )   (819 )   (3,693 )   (2,574 )
                     
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   81,153     74,035     61,171     228,322     202,410  
                     
                     
                     
Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   1.30     1.24     1.08     3.43     3.41  
——Diluted   1.22     1.17     1.07     3.12     3.26  
                     
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS                    
——Basic   62,266,339     59,537,049     56,573,411     66,633,991     59,287,792  
——Diluted   67,669,387     64,101,951     57,220,581     75,061,963     62,803,046  
                     


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 417,762     21,720     -     439,482  
Others 78,247     41,317     (392 )   119,172  
               
Total net revenues 496,009     63,037     (392 )   558,654  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (312,561 )   (38,050 )   75     (350,536 )
               
Gross profit 183,448     24,987     (317 )   208,118  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (44,884 )   (27,702 )   226     (72,360 )
Sales and marketing expenses (61,582 )   (21,968 )   26     (83,524 )
General and administrative expenses (14,249 )   (21,889 )   65     (36,073 )
               
Total operating expenses (120,715 )   (71,559 )   317     (191,957 )
               
Other income 6     249     -     255  
               
Operating income (loss) 62,739     (46,323 )   -     16,416  
               
Interest expenses (1,335 )   (117 )   917     (535 )
Interest income and investment income 13,107     28,877     (917 )   41,067  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net (10,290 )   (452 )   -     (10,742 )
Gain on fair value change of investments 5,466     3,815     -     9,281  
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 69,687     (14,200 )   -     55,487  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (6,408 )   129     -     (6,279 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 63,279     (14,071 )   -     49,208  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     6,746     -     6,746  
               
Net income (loss) 63,279     (7,325 )   -     55,954  
               


             
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
             
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
             
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024
             
  BIGO   All other
 		  Total
  US$   US$   US$
             
Cost of revenues (261 )   245     (16 )
Research and development expenses 1,571     1,389     2,960  
Sales and marketing expenses 39     154     193  
General and administrative expenses (186 )   1,964     1,778  
             


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024
           
  BIGO   All other   Total
  US$   US$   US$
           
Operating income (loss) 62,739     (46,323 )   16,416  
Share-based compensation expenses 1,163     3,752     4,915  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 8,950     4,590     13,540  
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 72,852     (37,981 )   34,871  
           
           
Net income (loss) 63,279     (7,325 )   55,954  
Share-based compensation expenses 1,163     3,752     4,915  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 8,950     4,590     13,540  
Gain on fair value change of investments (5,466 )   (3,815 )   (9,281 )
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (778 )   (796 )   (1,574 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     (6,167 )   (6,167 )
           
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 67,148     (9,761 )   57,387  
           


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 439,394     20,336     -     459,730  
Others 67,760     38,024     (386 )   105,398  
               
Total net revenues 507,154     58,360     (386 )   565,128  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (327,735 )   (38,530 )   76     (366,189 )
               
Gross profit 179,419     19,830     (310 )   198,939  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (42,715 )   (27,370 )   229     (69,856 )
Sales and marketing expenses (66,720 )   (21,435 )   23     (88,132 )
General and administrative expenses (12,180 )   (28,564 )   58     (40,686 )
               
Total operating expenses (121,615 )   (77,369 )   310     (198,674 )
               
Gain on  disposal of subsidiary -     1,643     -     1,643  
Other income 177     184     -     361  
               
Operating income (loss) 57,981     (55,712 )   -     2,269  
               
Interest expenses (1,475 )   (1,400 )   1,011     (1,864 )
Interest income and investment income 15,256     32,457     (1,011 )   46,702  
Foreign currency exchange gains, net 1,005     120     -     1,125  
(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments (2,610 )   1,991     -     (619 )
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 70,157     (22,544 )   -     47,613  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (5,575 )   2,947     -     (2,628 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 64,582     (19,597 )   -     44,985  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     2,805     -     2,805  
               
Net income (loss) 64,582     (16,792 )   -     47,790  
               


                 
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
                 
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024
                 
  BIGO
 		  All other
 		  Total
  US$   US$   US$
                 
Cost of revenues 446     332     778  
Research and development expenses 1,543     1,739     3,282  
Sales and marketing expenses 45     63     108  
General and administrative expenses 408     1,775     2,183  
                 


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024
           
  BIGO   All other   Total
  US$   US$   US$
           
Operating income (loss) 57,981     (55,712 )   2,269  
Share-based compensation expenses 2,442     3,909     6,351  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 8,950     4,640     13,590  
Impairment of investments -     9,386     9,386  
Gain on  disposal of subsidiary -     (1,643 )   (1,643 )
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 69,373     (39,420 )   29,953  
           
           
Net income (loss) 64,582     (16,792 )   47,790  
Share-based compensation expenses 2,442     3,909     6,351  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 8,950     4,640     13,590  
Impairment of investments -     9,386     9,386  
Gain on  disposal of subsidiary -     (1,643 )   (1,643 )
Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments 2,610     (1,991 )   619  
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value -     198     198  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (778 )   (1,105 )   (1,883 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     (3,700 )   (3,700 )
           
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 77,806     (7,098 )   70,708  
           


 
JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
               
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023
               
  BIGO   All other   Elimination(1)   Total
  US$   US$   US$   US$
Net revenues              
Live streaming 468,577     27,224     -     495,801  
Others 25,486     46,241     (459 )   71,268  
               
Total net revenues 494,063     73,465     (459 )   567,069  
               
Cost of revenues(2) (299,231 )   (58,785 )   102     (357,914 )
               
Gross profit 194,832     14,680     (357 )   209,155  
               
Operating expenses(2)              
Research and development expenses (39,684 )   (32,191 )   267     (71,608 )
Sales and marketing expenses (75,715 )   (16,828 )   28     (92,515 )
General and administrative expenses (11,297 )   (15,904 )   62     (27,139 )
               
Total operating expenses (126,696 )   (64,923 )   357     (191,262 )
               
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries -     (6,177 )   -     (6,177 )
Other income (expenses) 373     (40 )   -     333  
               
Operating income (loss) 68,509     (56,460 )   -     12,049  
               
Interest expenses (1,768 )   (1,667 )   1,296     (2,139 )
Interest income and investment income 11,158     37,468     (1,296 )   47,330  
Foreign currency exchange losses, net (4,349 )   (794 )   -     (5,143 )
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     (2,673 )   -     (2,673 )
Gain on fair value change of investments 312     6,800     -     7,112  
               
Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits 73,862     (17,326 )   -     56,536  
               
Income tax (expenses) benefits (3,626 )   625     -     (3,001 )
               
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 70,236     (16,701 )   -     53,535  
               
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes -     11,545     -     11,545  
               
Net income (loss) 70,236     (5,156 )   -     65,080  
               


                 
(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
                 
(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
                 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023
                 
  BIGO
 		  All other
 		  Total
  US$   US$   US$
                 
Cost of revenues 406     87     493  
Research and development expenses 1,752     2,356     4,108  
Sales and marketing expenses 37     73     110  
General and administrative expenses 20     1,566     1,586  
                 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023
           
  BIGO   All other   Total
  US$   US$   US$
           
Operating income (loss) 68,509     (56,460 )   12,049  
Share-based compensation expenses 2,215     4,082     6,297  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries -     6,177     6,177  
           
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 81,949     (41,536 )   40,413  
           
           
Net income (loss) 70,236     (5,156 )   65,080  
Share-based compensation expenses 2,215     4,082     6,297  
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions 11,225     4,665     15,890  
Loss on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries -     6,177     6,177  
Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments -     2,673     2,673  
Gain on fair value change of investments (312 )   (6,800 )   (7,112 )
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value -     238     238  
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,415 )   (2,655 )   (4,070 )
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments -     (10,521 )   (10,521 )
           
Non-GAAP net income (loss) 81,949     (7,297 )   74,652  
           

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more