Galeon Unveils its New Atlantis Platform

ANNECY, FRANCE, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Galeon unveils its new platform Atlantis, in beta version accessible through a wait list, which is a rich, original, and immersive ecosystem that allows all members of the Galeon community, the Pioneers, to come together and promote a decentralized and community-based approach to medicine.





After a busy start to the year filled with healthcare events and meetings, Galeon unveils its brand-new ecosystem centered on its platform: Atlantis. As an innovative platform, its goal is to connect all members of the Galeon community, the pioneers, including:

Hospital staff who use the software daily to provide care,

Patients who benefit from Galeon's innovations, such as the software and electronic health records,

Innovators, and the early adopters.

Atlantis will be available online 24/7 and worldwide, as an evolutive platform. It is a gamified, simple, and accessible platform for everyone. It also has been designed to welcome the millions of pioneers who are not yet involved in crypto, creating a bridge between Web2 and Web3. All of this while ensuring a smooth and simple user experience. With the ongoing ambition to simplify healthcare, Galeon uses gamification on this application.

Galeon's intelligent Electronic Health Record (EHR) secures and hyper-structures anonymized health data. Thanks to blockchain, Galeon enables the decentralized training of Medical AIs, all while preserving patients' privacy. Atlantis allows everyone to invest in the future of healthcare and to bring together a community of Pioneers in healthcare.

The idea behind Atlantis is to bring together all the people who wish to engage in this new era of data-driven medicine. They will be able to invest in $GALEON and vote for non-profit scientific projects to advance science and medical research.

Atlantis reflects Galeon: innovative, unprecedented, yet simple to use. To discover the platform and become a Pioneer yourself, join the wait list here

About Galeon

Galeon brings together a community of pioneers around health, medical AI, and blockchain technology. Galeon enables patients, researchers, healthcare professionals, and project investors to join forces and collaborate for more innovations in medicine. Galeon is also part of the DeSci movement by unleashing the power of AI and blockchain on health data and decentralizing science. Visit http://www.galeon.care for more information.

