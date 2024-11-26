Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, the District Government will observe the Thanksgiving holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter (1355 New York Avenue NE)

801 East Men's Shelter (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Adams Place Men’s Shelter (2210 Adams Place NE)

Emery Men’s Shelter (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter (1009 11th Street NW)

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter (1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE)



All overflow and hypothermia shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness will remain open all day on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.

Men:

801 East Day Center (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Emery Overflow (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Federal City 1 North (425 2nd St. NW)

Salvation Army (3335 Sherman Ave. NW)

Women:

Eve’s Place Overflow (2210B Adams Place NE)

House of Ruth Hypothermia Swing Space (810 5th St. NW)

CCNV 2 South (425 2nd St. NW)



Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Ave NW, provides walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. The center will be open on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.

On Thursday the 28th, center hours of operation will be 9 am - 3 pm Available walk-in services on Thursday will include showers, laundry, computer access, and electronic/mobile device charging. A Thanksgiving meal will be provided from 11 am - 1 pm

On Friday the 29th, center hours of operation will be 9 am - 5 pm Available walk-in services on Friday will include showers, laundry, computer access, and electronic/mobile device charging. Lunch services will occur from 11 am - 1 pm



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents in emotional or mental distress or concerned about family members or friends can call 988 anytime to talk with a trained crisis counselor for free, confidential support. The following services also are open on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29:



The DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, is a safe place for people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or who are experiencing a substance use disorder crisis to get the help they need. Open 24/7 to individuals 18 years and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. No cost. No insurance required.

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program known as CPEP provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric services for individuals 18 years of age and older. Walk in or bring a loved one. Located at 1905 E Street SE, Bldg. 14, or call (202) 673-9319. No cost. No insurance required.

The Community Response Team (CRT) supports adults at home or in the community whose behavior suggests mental health or substance use disorder challenges with on-the-spot assessments and referrals to treatment services 24/7. Call (202) 673-6495.

The Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service (ChAMPS) provides emergency, on-site help to children/youth 18 years or younger facing a behavioral or mental health crisis and their families in the home or community. Call (202) 481-1440.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events will take place as scheduled.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash, recycling and food waste collection on Thursday, November 28. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash, recycling and food waste collections on Thursday, November 28 will be serviced on Friday, November 29. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday, November 28. All services will resume on Friday, November 29, 2024 for bulk trash and recycling



Construction



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, November 30 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Thursday, November 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday without an issued after-hours permit. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after hours permit, please view the following link After Hours Permit. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement



All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, November 30.



All DC Circulator routes will operate on the phased-elimination schedule, except the National Mall route on Thursday, November 28, which will run a detour in the morning due to the SOME Turkey Trot 5K.

DC Streetcar will run a Sunday schedule on Thursday, November 28 from 8 am to 10 pm It will operate on a normal schedule on Friday, November 29. Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com or dccirculator.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.



WHAT’S CLOSED ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Wednesday, November 27, Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 and will resume on Monday, December 2.



DC Public Library (DCPL) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, offices, and aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. All centers will return to standard operating hours on Saturday, November 30.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 28. Normal business hours will resume on Friday, November 29. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov or download the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Centers for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 30.



The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29.



