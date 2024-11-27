HHS issues final rule expanding kidney and liver transplant access for people with HIV

The Department of Health and Human Services Nov. 26 issued a final rule that expands access to kidney and liver transplants for individuals with HIV by removing clinical research requirements. Specifically, the rule implements a stipulation under the HIV Organ Policy Equity Act, eliminating the need for approval from the clinical research and institutional review board for kidney and liver transplants between donors with HIV and recipients with HIV. The change was based on research showing the safety and effectiveness of such transplants, HHS said. The final rule is effective Nov. 27.

In tandem with the final rule, the National Institutes of Health published a notice seeking public comment on a proposed revision to its research criteria for HOPE Act transplants of other organs, such as heart, lung and pancreas, with a 15-day comment period.