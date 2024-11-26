WattEV hosts CharIN Testival for second time, closing in on a rapid-charging standard for MHD truck electrification

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading developer of medium- and heavy-duty truck charging depots, partnered with the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) – an international association focused on establishing open and interoperable technical standards for electric vehicle charging – to finalize a new rapid-charging standard – the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) - that will enable heavy-duty electric trucks to fully charge in less than 30 minutes.

At a gathering this week at WattEV’s expansive truck charging depot in San Bernardino, Calif., electric truck transport industry leaders continued their progress toward ongoing interoperability testing of vehicles and charging equipment.

WattEV is leading the deployment of rapid-charging MCS technology, which will allow heavy-duty electric truck operators to reduce their charging “dwell time” from a couple of hours to the same time it takes to fill a diesel truck with liquid fuel, allowing zero-emission (ZE) trucks to compete head-to-head with legacy diesel truck fueling times.

“Reaching parity in refueling dwell time between ZE trucks and diesel trucks is critical to the successful transition of the truck transportation industry to zero emissions,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO of WattEV.

“These CharIN Testival events are essential in getting the industry together to forge a uniform interoperability for all charging standards and for all types of electric vehicles,” Youssefzadeh said.

“We’re delighted to share our charging facilities with our industry colleagues to test charger / vehicle interoperability in real-world conditions and help move this process along as quickly as possible,” he said.

Erika H. Myers, CharIN North America executive director, said international alignment on the MCS charging standard is nearing the finish line.

Myers continued, “With the proliferation of new EV models and the introduction of two new charging standards – the North American Charging System (NACS) and MCS – there has never been a more important time for the industry to align and ensure EV drivers have an optimal charging experience. We want to thank WattEV for hosting these critical testing events.”

The 4-acre WattEV San Bernardino charging station is the most active of its five operating, publicly accessible, ZE truck charging depots in Southern California. Some 15 more public ZE truck charging depots are under development now in California alone, with plans for a nationwide network in development.

WattEV is building electric truck stops along the Interstate 5, I-10 and I-15 corridors, all designed to enable long-haul trucking with MCS charging and many featuring solar arrays to supply grid-free, affordable power, and battery storage to ensure power is available when it’s needed.

WattEV, which also operates a zero-emission, HD truck transport company, has run more than a million zero-emission miles on its fleet of electric trucks. Its charging network of stations have enabled more than 20,000 charges.

The company has been a member of CharIN since 2021 years and hosted a Testival event at its Port of Long Beach charging depot in 2023. Together, WattEV, CharIN and other industry players have been leading the national effort to develop a megawatt charging standard.

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero-emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

About CharIN e.V.

CharIN is an international association of vehicle manufacturers, energy providers and original equipment manufacturers with one common goal: To establish the Combined Charging System (CCS), the North American Charging System (NACS), and the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) as the global standard for charging all types of battery-powered electric vehicles. CharIN represents over 300 leading e-mobility stakeholders from the entire EV charging value chain. CharIN's goal is to ensure all forms of electric transportation operate seamlessly with available charging stations and services to create a superior driver experience that will promote further EV adoption. CharIN is open to all interested parties and has offices in Germany, Brussels, Singapore, South Korea, India, Japan, China, Dubai, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. Please find more information at www.charin.global

