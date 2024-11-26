Submit Release
Freehold Royalties to Host Investor Day on December 3, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) will be hosting an Investor Day on December 3, 2024, beginning at 10:00am MST at the Calgary Petroleum Club in Calgary, Alberta. Please contact investor relations with any questions at investorrelations@freeholdroyalties.com.

Registration for the live broadcast and on-demand replay is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nd7636wf. Freehold’s 2024 Asset Book and Investor Day presentation will be available on the website prior to the event at https://freeholdroyalties.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

 
For further information contact
   
Freehold Royalties Ltd.  
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA Nick Thomson, CFA
Investor Relations Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833 t. 403.221.0874
e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com
w. www.freeholdroyalties.com w. www.freeholdroyalties.com
   

