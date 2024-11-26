Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces the Promotion of Raj Puri, M.D., Ph.D. to Chief Regulatory Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a commercial biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Raj Puri, M.D., Ph.D. has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Regulatory Officer. Dr. Puri joined Iovance in March 2022 as Executive Vice President, Regulatory Strategy and Translational Medicine.

Frederick Vogt, Ph.D., J.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance, stated, “Raj was instrumental in our successfully obtaining regulatory approval of Amtagvi™ in the United States, and in advancing regulatory submissions in the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland, with the potential to address more than 20,000 patients annually with previously treated advanced melanoma beginning in 2025. Raj has also played a crucial role in advancing our product pipeline, including lifileucel in non-small-cell lung cancer and endometrial cancer and our novel genetically-engineered TIL candidates, with many more regulatory milestones and designations expected in 2025.”

Prior to joining Iovance, Dr. Puri served as the director of the Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies (DCGT) in the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research for more than 19 years. He was also a Chief of Tumor Vaccines and Biotechnology Branch within DCGT. During his more than 33-year tenure at the FDA, Dr. Puri held various positions as a reviewer and laboratory/branch chief prior to his service as a division director. Dr. Puri has decades of experience with the evaluation and regulation of advanced therapies including cell and gene therapy, cancer vaccines, and cellular immunotherapy. As a principal investigator and throughout his career, Dr. Puri has led research in the field of cancer therapies, including agents such as immunotoxins, cancer vaccines, and T cells including chimeric antigen receptor-modified T cells and TILs.

Dr. Puri trained at the National Cancer Institute’s Surgery Branch, where he worked in the laboratory of Dr. Steven Rosenberg on adoptive immunotherapy approaches for cancer, and at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota where he worked on progesterone hormone receptors. He received his M.D. from the University of Juarez Medical School Institute of Biosciences and his Ph.D. in Medical Sciences from the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, India.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing, and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. Iovance’s Amtagvi™ is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, that may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

Amtagvi™ and its accompanying design marks, Proleukin®, Iovance®, and IovanceCares™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

