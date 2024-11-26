NextNav Co-Founder and CTO Arun Raghupathy Receives Distinguished Alumni Award from University of Maryland’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Raghupathy Honored for Work as PNT Technology Pioneer and Industry Innovator

RESTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arun Raghupathy, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, has been recognized by the University of Maryland’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) as a recipient of this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards.

“I’m deeply grateful to my mentors and colleagues from the University of Maryland. Their support laid the foundation for my career and my work at NextNav,” Raghupathy said. “This recognition reinforces my commitment to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve.”

The faculty at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering selected Raghupathy as an awardee for his outstanding achievements in his industry, and he was recognized in a recent ceremony that brought together industry leaders, faculty, and family to celebrate recipients’ accomplishments.

As CTO of NextNav, Raghupathy has spearheaded groundbreaking work, playing an instrumental role in the development and design of the company’s technologies and innovative solutions. He oversees Systems, Algorithms, Hardware, Firmware and Software domains as head of Engineering, and his research has contributed to critical IP and system design for NextNav’s suite of solutions with more than 50 issued patents.

Prior to co-founding NextNav, he spent more than 10 years as a technology leader developing innovative ideas and helping produce commercial products at multiple technology companies. He was involved in technology development for cellular modems at Qualcomm, making key contributions to transmitter design, and he led the GPS Systems Team at Texas Instruments as a systems architect, where he created GPS measurement and positioning techniques used in multiple generations of smartphone multi-radio chipsets.

Raghupathy attained his Ph.D in Electrical Engineering and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park with specialization in signal processing and communications. He was a member of nominator Dr. Ray Liu’s Signal Processing Group, where he studied VLSI for signal processing and communications. Previously, he obtained a Bachelors of Technology in Electronics Engineering and Communications from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

