Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at The Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Veeco management will be participating in a fireside chat at 6:40 PM EST. The chat will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com.

Northland Growth Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024, held virtually.

Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during these conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 | apappone@veeco.com

Media: Brenden Wright | (410) 984-2610 | bwright@veeco.com

