NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Panel Discussion at the 13th Annual MJ Biz Conference

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and CEO, will present at the 13th Annual MJ Biz Conference to be held December 3-6, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

MJ Biz Conference Panel Details:

Panel Date & Time: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. PT

Panel: How to Finance Real Estate for Your Cannabis Business

Location: Finance Forum, Room N115

A webcast of the presentation will be available after the event on the NewLake Investor Relations website at: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947

