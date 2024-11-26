Orchestra BioMed to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

NEW HOPE, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced that company management will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY from December 3-5, 2024.

Details of the presentation are shown below.

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1700018&tp_key=660c0503d6

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events section of the Orchestra BioMed website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kelsey Kirk-Ellis

Orchestra BioMed

484-682-4892

Kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com

