Applied Optoelectronics to Present at the Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will present via a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Event: Raymond James 2024 TMT & Consumer Conference Date: Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. Eastern time / 7:40 a.m. Central time Presenter: Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics:

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

+1-212-871-3927

ir@ao-inc.com

Cassidy Fuller

+1-415-217-4968

ir@ao-inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.