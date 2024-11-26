Ultragenyx to Participate in Investor Conferences in December

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President and Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Coral Gables, FL)

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Emil Kakkis and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



Piper Sandler’s 36th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Thursday, December 5, 2024, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



The live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

