FWC conducting habitat enhancement and public access improvement in Fisheating Creek WMA

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct invasive plant treatment and treatment of vegetation obstructing the Fisheating Creek channel throughout the week beginning Dec. 2 on Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County.

This project should improve native plant diversity, wildlife foraging opportunities and recreational access through aerial herbicide treatments of invasive climbing fern in Cowbone Marsh, water hyacinth in large lakes scattered throughout the channel, and dense willows currently obstructing the Fisheating Creek channel through Cowbone Marsh.

Aerial treatment of selective aquatic herbicides will target up to 500 acres of invasive climbing fern throughout the 2,000-acre Cowbone Marsh via spot treatment, 25 acres of invasive water hyacinth in lakes along the channel, and 8 acres of willows and other nuisance vegetation along the Fisheating Creek channel in a 25-foot-wide path along a 2.6-mile-long stretch (Figures 1-3). Figure 4 shows the entire project area within the 18,380-acre Fisheating Creek WMA for context.

Due to accessibility issues and the size of the treatment area, the most efficient way to access and treat these areas is by helicopter. The selective herbicides used to treat these plants are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for aquatic use. All treatments will be applied at the recommended label rates. There are no fishing, swimming or drinking restrictions related to this management effort.

FWC project managers will be on-site throughout the treatment process to ensure the contractor treats within project boundaries and meets the specifications outlined in the scope of work.

Freshwater marshes, such as Cowbone Marsh in Fisheating Creek WMA, serve as important habitat for fish and wildlife, providing high-quality foraging and nesting habitat for the endangered Everglade snail kite, wading birds, waterfowl and other marsh species. In addition to improving habitat for fish and wildlife, this project will also increase access for anglers, hunters, boaters, paddlers and other recreationists.

Habitat enhancement using selective management techniques, such as herbicides, is part of an integrated management approach used by the FWC on many lakes, marshes and wetlands throughout Florida.

To learn more about the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration projects, visit MyFWC.com/AquaticHabitat.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, annual workplans, boat ramp information and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.