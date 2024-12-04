Foreclosure Deals - One Easy Search

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.This interview with Dustin Heiner, founder of Master Passive Income, is your roadmap to success. Dustin joined Tim Jones of Foreclosure.com to discuss proven strategies for real estate investing, focusing on cash flow, minimizing risks, and using creative financing to build a profitable real estate portfolio.The video is called "Real Estate Investing 101: How to Find the Best Investment Property?" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at https://www.foreclosure.com/podcasts

Real Estate Investing 101: How to Find the Best Investment Property?

