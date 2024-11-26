Updated with Video* MPD Investigating East Capitol Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a shooting.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, at approximately 9:42 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1700 block of East Capitol Street for reports of a shooting. Officers located a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred in an alley behind an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The shooting victim then ran to Eastern High School for assistance.

The shooting suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/BzArqajsDnQ