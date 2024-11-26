Nasdaq Private Market Announces 2024 Executive Leadership Team Promotions

Company Promotes Rotem David, Parul Dubey, Sharif Khaleel, and Chris Setaro

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of secondary liquidity solutions to private companies, employees, and investors, announced today that it has promoted Rotem David, Parul Dubey, Sharif Khaleel, and Chris Setaro to new roles on its Executive Leadership Team.

Rotem David has been promoted to Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). At NPM, he is an active member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In Mr. David’s new role, he will lead NPM’s product and technology divisions worldwide, responsible for setting and executing the product roadmap as well as effectively bridging the gap between product vision and technical feasibility. He will oversee tech infrastructure, engineering, QA, and product. Mr. David has spent more than 10 years building out NPM’s portfolio of products which offers liquidity and data across various transaction and client types. Prior to NPM, he held lead engineering roles at SecondMarket and Nasdaq, Inc and is credited with helping to pioneer the first tender offer solution revolutionizing the way private companies provide secondary liquidity to their shareholders.

Parul Dubey has been promoted to Managing Director and Head of the Private Client Group. In her new role, she now joins the Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Dubey will lead the development of NPM’s retail business to service individuals, family offices, and mid-sized entities. Previously, she was General Manager of the Capital Markets division, where she helped build the business from inception. Ms. Dubey was instrumental in launching several capstone products, including buy-side auctions and SecondMarket™. Prior to NPM, she worked at Wellington Management as an Investment Specialist responsible for global fund launches and distribution for private equity and healthcare hedge funds. Ms. Dubey also held investment roles at a buyout firm and served on the Board of Steven Feller P.E. (a portfolio company). She started her career at PIMCO, servicing managed separate accounts for sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and family offices in the Middle East and Africa.

Sharif Khaleel has been promoted to Managing Director and Head of Institutional Trading. At NPM, he is an active member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In his new role, Mr. Khaleel will lead the trading desk, overseeing relationships with institutional clients and broker-dealers. He has nearly 25 years of financial services experience. Prior to NPM, Mr. Khaleel was a Managing Director at Zanbato, where he specialized in executing institutionally sized blocks of private securities. Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Portfolio Trader at BNY Mellon. Mr. Khaleel has also held various roles on the buy side, including Derivatives and Risk Analyst at Stillwater Investment Management, Senior Trader at Farallon Capital Management, and International Portfolio and Macro Trader at BlackRock, where he spent over four years.

Chris Setaro has been promoted to Chief Compliance, Regulatory, and Risk Officer. At NPM, he is an active member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Setaro will now oversee all compliance, regulatory affairs, and risk management functions for the company worldwide. Prior to NPM, he was a Senior Vice President and the Head of Global Risk at Forge Global Inc. Previously, Mr. Setaro was the Global Chief Compliance Officer of SharesPost, Inc. and Chief Compliance Officer for its broker-dealer subsidiary SharesPost Financial Corporation. Earlier in his career, he was a Vice President at Nasdaq, Inc. serving as the Chief Compliance Officer for several of its broker-dealers.

“As our business continues to evolve, we are focused on adding talented people and valuable resources to strengthen our company and core products. I am confident that Rotem, Parul, Sharif, and Chris will each position us for continued success and accelerate our ambitions to be a key partner to participants across the private market ecosystem,” said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq Private Market. “I am proud of their commitment to NPM thus far and look forward to their future contributions.”

NPM partners with some of the world’s fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies to facilitate company-sponsored liquidity programs. Its electronic SecondMarket™ trading marketplace is gaining adoption by sellers and buyers who trade private company shares. The company’s Transfer and Settlement product efficiently manages share transfer activity from match through settlement for some of the most sophisticated private companies and investors. Its private market premium data product Tape D™ helps investors and entities better evaluate global investment opportunities.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed $55+ billion in transactional value across 760+ company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 200,000+ individual eligible shareholders and investors.

