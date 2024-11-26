Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Spring Hill, Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at August Park, is coming soon to Spring Hill, Tennessee. The community will be located near the intersection of Round Hill Lane and Hunt Valley Drive. Construction of the model home is set to begin in January, and sales will begin in the spring of 2025.

Conveniently situated near the new June Lake Interstate 65 interchange, Toll Brothers at August Park will include 31 new single-family homes priced from $1 million. Home buyers will be able to choose from four exquisite home designs ranging from 2,950 to 4,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options available, Toll Brothers will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Spring Hill’s most desirable new home communities within the August Park master plan,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “In addition to the incredible homes available for personalization through our Design Studio experience, homeowners needing to move sooner will be able to select a quick move-in home with designer-appointed features in this very special community.”

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, both in the quickly developing June Lake area of Spring Hill and in nearby historic Franklin. Residents will also have access to a refreshing pool and pool house amenity within the August Park master planned community. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly acclaimed Williamson County School District.

Major highways including Interstates 65 and 840 offer homeowners convenient access to Franklin, Brentwood, Downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Nashville area include Toll Brothers at The Nations in Nashville, Tomlinson Pointe in Mt. Juliet, and future community Meadowlark in Murfreesboro which will open in early 2025.

For more information, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

