FocusFunded Opens Its Doors - A New Prop Firm Offering Superior Technology

Melbourne, Australia , Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of prop trading has just been given a serious upgrade with the official launch of FocusFunded. This new firm is carving out a reputation as the go-to place for traders looking to make the most of financial markets. At the core of FocusFunded’s offering is a real-time trader dashboard that seamlessly connects with major platforms. The company’s goal is to give traders the environment they need to realize their full potential and take home up to 90% of their earnings.

A spokesperson for FocusFunded captured this energy, stating, “We are excited to introduce a prop trading platform that truly supports traders at every step of their journey. Our challenge model offers a unique opportunity for traders to prove their skills, pass evaluations, and quickly access funded accounts. With account sizes that go up to $200,000, the earning potential is massive. Our aim is to ensure traders have the smoothest experience possible from day one to their first payout.”

A Platform Designed for Success

FocusFunded is a trusted prop firm packed with a range of attractive features and competitive pricing. It stands out with cutting-edge technology and advanced trader dashboards equipped with real-time insights. Also, the company makes sure that traders can easily request payouts, 30 days after becoming a funded trader. And the team behind the platform is just as impressive. FocusFunded’s 24/7 customer support network ensures there is always someone available to help clients with their queries.

“At FocusFunded, we are offering market participants a pathway to long-term success,” added the spokesperson. “Whether a trader is into forex, cryptos, indices, or commodities, we have got them covered with institutional-grade liquidity, 500+ instruments, and the tools to help them stay ahead. Combine that with timely payouts and competitive challenges, and it is clear that traders have a real shot at success with FocusFunded.”

About FocusFunded

FocusFunded offers traders around the globe a proprietary trading experience that includes both Classic and Pro challenges, with account sizes ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. With profit splits of up to 90% for Classic challenges and up to 70% for Pro challenges, the firm ensures traders have every opportunity to earn. Powered by an affiliate program, FOCUS dashboard, and 24/7 global support, this firm is ready to help traders hit their financial targets, no matter their level of expertise.



