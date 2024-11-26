BusPatrol Announces Appointments of Chief Technology Officer and Chief People Officer

Lorton VA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusPatrol, the leading provider of school bus stop-arm safety technology, announced today the appointments of Manoj Shende as its new Chief Technology Officer and Kate Manahan as its new Chief People Officer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Manoj and Kate to our leadership team," said Karoon Monfared, CEO of BusPatrol. "Manoj's expertise in scaling market-leading customer and safety-focused platforms makes him the perfect addition to lead our next chapter of innovation. Similarly, Kate's strategic thinking, passion, and creativity will help strengthen our people and continuous improvement culture. Our people are our greatest asset in delivering our safety mission, and Kate will be a terrific steward of the exciting and energizing environment we are creating for every BusPatroller. Together, they'll play a key role in driving our mission forward and expanding our impact in public safety."

Manoj Shende Named Chief Technology Officer

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Shende will lead the continued development and implementation of BusPatrol's stop-arm safety solution, the most widely deployed in the nation. He is charged with spearheading initiatives that will enhance the platform experience for BusPatrol customers and extend BusPatrol’s substantial technology capabilities into new areas of product innovation.

Shende brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in engineering, product development, and DevOps. He joins BusPatrol after leading technology development at Aptiv, ServiceNow, and Microsoft, among others. At each, he scaled high-availability platforms to millions of users and developed transformative technologies, including AI, cloud computing, and connected vehicles.

"I've dedicated my career to driving innovation that has a lasting impact on society," said Shende. "Joining BusPatrol at this exciting time is a unique opportunity to contribute to an essential mission – making the world a safer place for children. I'm thrilled to be part of the team and eager to build on BusPatrol's success in creating smarter, safer transportation solutions."

Kate Manahan Joins BusPatrol As Chief People Officer

In her role as Chief People Officer, Manahan will oversee all aspects of BusPatrol's human resources, talent acquisition and management, and diversity and inclusion efforts. Manahan brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to developing high-performing teams and fostering learning-based cultures.

Prior to joining BusPatrol, Manahan served as Chief People Officer at Built Technologies, where she was responsible for developing the entire People strategy, function, and processes. Before that, Manahan spent 15 years at Bridgewater Associates in various leadership roles, including Head of Reward and Talent Enablement, Head of HR Benefits, and Senior Management Associate, Diversity and Inclusion.

"I am excited to join BusPatrol and build upon and evolve the company's strong foundation of talent, innovation, and performance," said Manahan. "It's not often you get to be part of a company where technology and student safety come together in such a meaningful way. I'm proud to be leading a team of people who are all so dedicated to the same mission – making roads safer for students – and I can't wait to help drive that forward."

Founded in 2017, BusPatrol partners with municipalities, school districts, and law enforcement agencies to modernize school bus fleets with cutting-edge safety technology. This includes an end-to-end managed solution for capturing and processing "stop-arm violations" when vehicles fail to stop for school buses while students are getting on and off. Beyond stop-arm enforcement, BusPatrol also offers school districts cloud-connected internal cameras and telematics data. BusPatrol's technology is the most trusted solution in the industry, with 90% market share.

Attachments

Kate Spree BusPatrol kate.spree@buspatrol.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.