FEMA Thanks Partners and Volunteers this Thanksgiving; Disaster Recovery Centers will Close on Thursday

BRISTOL, Va.– As you gather with loved ones this Thanksgiving, please remind friends, family members and neighbors who were impacted by Hurricane Helene to apply for disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

“The past two months have been extremely difficult on the residents of southwest Virginia as they recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Shawn Talmadge. “During this week of Thanksgiving, we would like to thank all the southwest Virginia residents on their steadfast strength, resolve, and patience as we navigate the recovery process. We will be with you until the end.”

Thanksgiving is an opportunity to reflect on what we are grateful for and share our gratitude with others.

“Thank you to southwest Virginia for welcoming FEMA into your communities and giving us the opportunity to work with you. I want to extend a special thanks to our partners and all of the volunteers who have supported ongoing Helene recovery efforts,” shared FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer (FCO) Timothy Pheil.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Virginia will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, get help understanding and responding to a FEMA letter, receive referrals to local assistance, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans, and much more. To find the DRC close to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

There are other ways to stay in touch with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can register or access your application online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

“Our Individual Assistance deadline is approaching next week so I encourage you to apply if you have not already,” said FCO Pheil. “Even though the deadline is coming up, FEMA will continue to be here as we work with state and local partners on long-term recovery plans for southwest Virginia.”

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, or download and apply on the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 protects the civil rights of persons with disabilities. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by the federal government, federal contractors, and by recipients of federal financial assistance. Any recipient or sub-recipient of federal funds is required to make their programs accessible to individuals with disabilities. Its protections apply to all programs and businesses receiving any federal funds. This applies to all elements of physical/architectural, programmatic and communication accessibility in all services and activities conducted by or funded by FEMA. FEMA intends to comply with the Rehabilitation Act in all federally conducted and assisted programs in alignment with the principals of whole community inclusion and universal accessibility.