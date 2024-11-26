PHILIPPINES, November 26 - Press Release

November 26, 2024 Co-sponsorship of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on SRN 1223 honoring Juan Ponce Enrile Mr. President, my dear colleagues, Today, we gather to honor a man whose name is permanently etched in the history of the Philippines—someone whose wisdom, resilience, and contributions to our nation have established him as a monumental figure in public service. It is with great pride and deep gratitude that I stand before you to celebrate the legacy of my mentor, a statesman par excellence, the one and only Juan Ponce Enrile. His storied career, spanning over half a century, is a testament to his unparalleled dedication to the Filipino people. His widely recognized initials—JPE—stands for more than just a name. To me, they signify three defining qualities: Judicious lawmaking, Professional excellence, and an Enduring legacy. My father, former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada, once said, "Juan Ponce Enrile is a tough act to follow" and he truly is. Few can match his extensive experience, sharp intellect, and significant contributions to our nation. His remarkable career in public service over the past fifty years showcases his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the Filipino people. During our time together in this august chamber, I was the Senate President Pro Tempore during his tenure as Senate President from 2008 until 2013. I have personally witnessed his tireless work ethic and his sharp legal mind at play. Whether debating on the floor, crafting laws, or leading in times of crisis, his presence has always been a source of strength and inspiration. Hindi matatawaran ang ipinamalas na pamumuno ni Manong Johnny sa impeachment trial ni dating Chief Justice Renato Corona. In Senate Resolution No. 89 based on a privilege speech that I delivered in this august chamber in May 30, 2012, we commended "his resolute, diligent, impartial and just leadership as presiding officer of the Senate sitting as an impeachment court in the matter of the impeachment trial of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court." Sabi nga ang aking ama, "Chief Justice Corona is very fortunate than me, because the presiding officer, Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, is very impartial." Hindi naging madamot si Manong Johnny sa pagbibigay payo at paggabay lalo na sa mga neophytes na kagaya ko noong unang termino ko dito sa Senado. Siya ang naging pamantayan ko sa pagiging mambabatas. He was not just my mentor; he was a father figure in many ways, imparting lessons on governance and life. He taught me the importance of staying true to one's principles, standing firm even in the face of adversity, and always putting the nation's welfare above all else. His advice often resonates with me, especially during challenging times. One of his most memorable lessons was about the importance of courage in leadership. He once told me, "Jinggoy, public service is not for the faint of heart. Matuto ka na maging matibay sa gitna ng mga kritisismo; magsakripisyo kung kinakailangan at manindigan para sa tama, gaano man kahirap." Today, Mr. President, as we honor former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, we celebrate more than his accomplishments; we celebrate his enduring legacy. He is a reminder to all of us in public service of what it truly means to lead with integrity, wisdom, and an unrelenting dedication to our people. Manong Johnny is not just a legislator—he is an institution. To Manong Johnny, as many of us fondly refer to him, thank you for being a mentor and an inspiration. We appreciate your sacrifices and lifelong dedication to the Filipino people. You have established a standard of public service that is a tough act to follow, but one we will strive to emulate. Manong Johhny, mabuhay ka! At gusto ko, happy ka! Thank you, Mr. President.

