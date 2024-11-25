EU funding for setting up a development office for cultural and arts education

SLOVENIA, November 25 - As part of the EU co-funded project, the Ministry of Culture will set up a development office for cultural and arts education. This will primarily ensure closer cooperation between stakeholders in the cultural and educational sectors. The Ministry of Culture will cooperate with various ministries, local communities, universities/colleges, and other stakeholders that are relevant to the overall development of cultural and arts education at the national level.

The project Establishment of a development office for cultural and arts education is implemented under Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027, priority Skills and responsive labour market, specific objective of Improving the quality, inclusiveness, effectiveness and labour market relevance of education and training systems including through validation of non-formal and informal learning, to support acquisition of key competences including entrepreneurial and digital skills, and by promoting the introduction of dual-training systems and apprenticeships.

The European Social Fund Plus will contribute the bulk of the funding for the project worth 572,600 euros, namely 365,605.10 euros.