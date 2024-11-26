CONSUMER ALERT: NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE’S DIVISION OF CONSUMER PROTECTION WARNS PARENTS AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS OF SAT PREP SCAMS

As high school students prepare for the next round of SAT tests, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is warning both parents and students about SAT prep scams. SAT scores can influence college admissions and scholarship rewards, and as a result, many parents and students seek out tutors and test prep materials to help prepare for the exam. In a new scam, parents are receiving calls claiming to be from the College Board or other educational institutions about prep materials their child requested at school. Often, the caller may have the student’s name and the school they attend, making the caller seem legitimate, but the caller asks for an address and a credit card number for a deposit, claiming the deposit will be refunded once the test prep material is returned. According to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker, parents who gave their information never received material and lost their deposit, and now the scammer has their credit card information as well.

“Prepping for and taking the SATs can be stressful enough without having to worry about scammers taking advantage of you with new, convincing tactics that seem legitimate,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “As young New Yorkers prepare for the upcoming round of tests, we are urging both parents and students to be vigilant in protecting their sensitive information. Do your research before offering any payments and remember, you should not share personal or financial information over the phone with unsolicited callers.”

HERE’S HOW TO AVOID SAT PREP SCAMS

Understand The College Board’s Practices:

The College Board is the organization responsible for the SAT exams. They offer free materials to prepare for the SATs on their website. You can find the information here: https://satsuite.collegeboard.org/practice

The College Board will call to follow up on student inquiries but does not make unsolicited calls or ask for your credit card/bank information or passwords over the phone. You can find out more information on how they operate here: https://satsuite.collegeboard.org/practice

Check with your child:

If the caller says they are calling about a request from your child, let the caller know you need to confirm with your child before you talk to them.

If you need to call the College Board back so you can confirm with your child, contact them directly at 866-680-9990. Do not trust unknown phone numbers provided by an unsolicited caller.

Confirm the legitimacy of the organization and always be wary of unsolicited calls:

If the caller claims to be with another educational organization besides the College Board, research the organization before deciding to work with them.

Search for the organization name and reported scams or complaints.

Ask other parents if they have worked with the organization.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.